If China gives Russia lethal weapons, it would be a "historic mistake" – NATO Secretary General

European PravdaWednesday, 5 April 2023, 21:39
If China gives Russia lethal weapons, it would be a historic mistake – NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday, 5 April called on China not to provide lethal military assistance to Russia, saying the move would be a "historic mistake" by Beijing.

Source: European Pravda; Jens Stoltenberg speech at a press conference in Brussels following the NATO ministerial meeting.

Stoltenberg stressed that China is refusing to condemn Russian aggression, is echoing Russian propaganda and propping up Russia’s economy, and cooperates in the military sphere in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Allies have been clear that any provision of lethal aid by China to Russia would be a historic mistake with profound implications," he stressed, adding that against this background, the unity of NATO is more important than ever.

The Secretary General of the Alliance later clarified that so far there is not a single confirmed fact that Chinese lethal assistance has been provided to Russia.

"But we are monitoring this very closely. And we also state very clearly that this will be a big mistake," Stoltenberg said, adding that NATO should be clearly aware of these issues in our cooperation with China.

Earlier, media reported that the US had intelligence that the Chinese government was considering the possibility of supplying drones to Russia along with ammunition for use in the war in Ukraine.

The White House has said that it has made clear to China behind closed doors the serious consequences for the state if it provides lethal assistance to Russia.

