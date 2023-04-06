All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces in Crimea withdraw military equipment from storage sites to north

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 6 April 2023, 13:47
Russian forces in Crimea withdraw military equipment from storage sites to north

The invaders have moved military equipment from their bases to the north of occupied Crimea over the past month, according to an analysis of Maxar satellite images.

Source: Brady Africk, Foreign and Defence Policy Research Analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, on Twitter; Krym.Realii [Crimea-related project of the Ukrainian editorial office of Radio Liberty]

Quote: "Russian forces have moved equipment out of a military depot in northern Crimea over the past month. Recent satellite imagery shows that this site had tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery."

Advertisement:

Details: The images also show some of the equipment and defensive structures built near the village of Medvedivka.

The analyst notes that Russian troops have built several fortifications near Medvedivka and throughout Crimea.

High-resolution Maxar imagery dated from 11 February to 16 March was analysed.

Background:

  • In March this year, fortifications were reportedly being built in occupied Crimea right on the beaches near the city of Yevpatoriia. Related videos were posted on social media.
  • Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed puppet leader of Ukrainian Crimea, claimed that Ukraine would not be able to liberate the peninsula due to fortifications and defences.
  • The latest satellite images show that Russian forces in occupied Crimea have dug over seven kilometres of trenches on the Black Sea coast near Yevpatoriia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: