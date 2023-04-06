Russian forces in Crimea withdraw military equipment from storage sites to north

The invaders have moved military equipment from their bases to the north of occupied Crimea over the past month, according to an analysis of Maxar satellite images.

Source: Brady Africk, Foreign and Defence Policy Research Analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, on Twitter; Krym.Realii [Crimea-related project of the Ukrainian editorial office of Radio Liberty]

Quote: "Russian forces have moved equipment out of a military depot in northern Crimea over the past month. Recent satellite imagery shows that this site had tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery."

Russian forces have moved equipment out of a military depot in northern Crimea over the past month. Recent satellite imagery shows that this site had tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery. pic.twitter.com/JinS7mlu7B — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) April 5, 2023

Details: The images also show some of the equipment and defensive structures built near the village of Medvedivka.

The analyst notes that Russian troops have built several fortifications near Medvedivka and throughout Crimea.

The removal of Russian military equipment from this depot in occupied Crimea can be seen clearly when comparing high resolution satellite imagery from February 11th to March 16th. pic.twitter.com/wM6YWO91fa — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) April 5, 2023

High-resolution Maxar imagery dated from 11 February to 16 March was analysed.

Background:

In March this year, fortifications were reportedly being built in occupied Crimea right on the beaches near the city of Yevpatoriia. Related videos were posted on social media.

Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed puppet leader of Ukrainian Crimea, claimed that Ukraine would not be able to liberate the peninsula due to fortifications and defences.

The latest satellite images show that Russian forces in occupied Crimea have dug over seven kilometres of trenches on the Black Sea coast near Yevpatoriia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!