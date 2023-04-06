All Sections
Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

European PravdaThursday, 6 April 2023, 14:06

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to reason with Russia and help end the Ukraine war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: Macron said the West must engage Beijing to help end the crisis and prevent "spiralling" tensions that could split global powers into warring blocs.

"The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to [international] stability. I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table," Macron told Xi, standing alongside the Chinese president at the start of their meeting.

In comments after his meeting with Macron, Xi called for Ukraine and Russia to resume peace talks and find a political solution to the war in Ukraine.

France said the discussions between the leaders were "frank and constructive," while China described them as "friendly" and "in-depth".

Macron also asked Xi to press Russia to comply with international rules on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Xi said all countries should respect commitments on not using nuclear weapons, without mentioning Russia.

Earlier, Macron said that peacebuilding efforts in Ukraine will be at the core of his discussion with the Chinese president during Macron’s visit to Beijing.

Source in the French government said that France believes that in light of China’s close ties with Russia, the country might be one of the few countries capable of changing the "rules of the game" in the war in Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, is also currently in China with a visit. She has recently stressed that China’s role in the war in Ukraine will be an important determinant of the country’s relations with the EU.

Advertisement: