Unidentified UAV crashes into defence plant near Moscow

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 6 April 2023, 15:38
A crashed drone has been found on the territory of the Fakel design bureau's anti-aircraft guided missile development facility in Khimki, Moscow Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: According to a source in the security forces, a quadcopter equipped with a photo and video camera was earlier found on the territory of the Fakel plant. Preliminary information suggests that "it was not carrying a combat payload".

The drone was self-made, measuring 30 by 30 centimetres. It was found by the company's security guards while they were patrolling the territory. According to preliminary data, the drone fell due to electronic warfare.

Other sources said that another homemade drone crashed near a private house near an industrial zone in the city of Podolsk in Moscow Oblast. Factories for the production of railway transport and hydraulic engines are situated near the crash site.

The Moscow Oblast authorities and law enforcement agencies have not commented on the reports of the downing of the drones.

Background: There have been several reports of drones crashing in Moscow Oblast since the end of February. On 28 February, a drone allegedly packed with explosives crashed in the village of Gubastovo in the Kolomensky district, not far from a Gazprom [Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation – ed.] gas compressor station.

Another drone was reported to have exploded in the city of Kolomna itself in early March. On 28 March, the wreckage of a drone with the inscription "Glory to Ukraine" on its body was found near the railway tracks in New Moscow.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

