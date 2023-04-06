Nearly 2,500 Ukrainian convicts from occupied territories sent to Russia – Human Rights Commissioner

At least 2,500 Ukrainians who remained in prison in the occupied territories of Ukraine were taken to Russia.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, during a conference

Quote: "We cannot say for sure how many Ukrainians are on the territory of Russia at the moment, because Russia does not provide us with official numbers. But according to our reports, there are definitely at least 2,500 Ukrainians citizens who were imprisoned on the now occupied territories of Ukraine who were then taken to the territory of Russia."

Details: The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that the convicts may be sent back to participate in combat actions against Ukraine.

The other problem is that the inmates are under control of the other state, but de jure continue serving their sentence. Thus, the issue of regulating their status in the future arises.

Background: Leaving Kherson in November, Russians released prisoners, who had been sentenced in a remand centre in the city of Kherson. It was reported to be about 457 prisoners. Some of them were brought back by Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

