Russia has not removed killing of Zelenskyy from agenda – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 6 April 2023, 16:42
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said that Russia has not given up on its "task" to kill Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, both physically and politically.

Source: Danilov in the interview with Ukrinform

Quote from Danilov: "The task of killing Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not removed from the agenda of the Russian Federation."

Details: According to Danilov, the Russians previously failed to physically kill Zelensky, so now they are trying to politically destroy the Ukrainian head of state.

"Russia seeks the political murder of our president because he has shown and proven to the whole world that he is the leader of the nation, the leader of the country. Russians are definitely not satisfied with this," Danilov explained.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council also said that in late February – early March of 2022, "there was a hot period" regarding attempts to physically kill Zelenskyy. "We don't see it now, but the threat to the president always exists. That is why the relevant institutions work on all this appropriately," Danilov said. 

