Xi tells Macron about his readiness to "work hard" for peace in Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 6 April 2023, 18:00

China is ready to work with France on obtaining a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine. A French diplomatic source said on Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Source: Reuters, citing a French diplomatic source

Quote: "The President [Macron] and Xi agreed to ‘work hard’ in order to accelerate the end of the war and to obtain that a negotiation opens in the full respect of international law," a French diplomatic source said.

Reuters’ source did not give specific details on whether China had indicated a change in position, but said the two sides had agreed to hold further talks.

Xi had also indicated he was ready to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his own time, the source said.

In a statement after the meeting with Macron, the Chinese leader called on Ukraine and Russia to resume peace talks and find a political solution to the conflict.

The French presidency had earlier said the meeting was "frank and constructive". Macron had also urged China not to deliver anything that Russia could use "in its war in Ukraine".

At the same time, Politico reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping showed no signs of changing his position on Russia's war in Ukraine after talks on Thursday with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

