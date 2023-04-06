All Sections
Ukraine's defenders significantly push Russians back on Kinburn Spit

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 April 2023, 19:31
Ukraine's defenders significantly push Russians back on Kinburn Spit

The Ukrainian defenders significantly pushed back the Russian occupiers on the Kinburn Spit, although once every few days, Russian forces fire artillery at the Dnipro-Buh Estuary.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the joint coordination  press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air of Espreso TV channel 

Quote: "We are working quite successfully, as there is already some information about it. But it is too early to tell about our successes, so the work continues. And we will report a little later. In general, I can note that we significantly pushed the enemy back on the Kinburn Spit.

Although once every two days, the enemy dares to pull out an artillery system to indicate its presence on the western part of the Kinburn Spit and fire at the Dnipro-Buh Estuary, hinting at the control of sea transport routes. However, the permanent presence of the enemy is not observed there."

Details: Humeniuk added that Russian forces are gathering closer to the mainland, hiding behind the local population.

