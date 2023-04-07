All Sections
Belarus deploys tanks to border with Lithuania

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 02:28
Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring project, has reported that the Belarusian army has deployed at least 10–15 tanks and other armoured vehicles to the border with Lithuania.

Source: Belaruski Hajun on Telegram

Quote: "Last night [on the night of 6 April - ed.], a train carrying at least 20 pieces of equipment belonging to the Belarusian Armed Forces arrived at the Gugogai rail station, nine km away from the Lithuanian border.

The equipment included at least 10–15 T-72B/B3 tanks, armoured personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, and MT-LBs [a Soviet multi-purpose, fully amphibious, tracked armoured fighting vehicle ed.]."

Details: Belaruski Hajun reported that the equipment that has been deployed to the Lithuanian border belongs to the 120th Brigade of the Belarusian Armed Forces, which is normally stationed in the Uruchchya district (Minsk). The train set out from the area on the evening of 5 April.

