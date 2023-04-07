All Sections
Russians force drug addicts and alcoholics to build defence structures in Crimea

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 07:12
Russians force drug addicts and alcoholics to build defence structures in Crimea

The Russian occupiers are forcibly involving drug addicts and people with alcohol addiction in the construction of fortifications in annexed Crimea.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 April

Quote: "The Russian invaders are involving the local population in the construction of fortifications in settlements in the Dzhankoi district in temporarily occupied Crimea.

It is known that the engineering works mainly involved men, most of whom are drug addicts and with alcohol addiction."

Details: General Staff noted that the occupiers promise the workers money, but do not pay it or do not pay it in full.

"There have been incidents recorded where those deceived have refused to cooperate further, after which armed occupiers forced them to dig trenches," the General Staff reported.

