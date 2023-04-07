All Sections
Equipment Russia transferred to Melitopol over 4 days explodes

Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 April 2023, 08:46
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov has reported that explosions which rocked Melitopol on 6 April occurred in an area where Russian military personnel and equipment were gathered over the course of four days leading up to the incident.

Source: Ivan Fedorov on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Fedorov: "At around 21:30 yesterday evening explosions could be heard in Melitopol and the village of Vesele in the Melitopol district. Earlier information indicated that enemy forces had been transferring their personnel and equipment to the area over the course of four days.

The enemy attempted to jam mobile service and internet in the village while doing so, in order to prevent its residents from reporting information [about the Russian activity] to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and security services. But they failed to disguise it."

Details: The mayor recalled that explosions rocked the area in the vicinity of Melitopol airfield earlier this week, saying that Russian helicopters had transferred critical military cargo to the airfield the day before the explosions occurred.

"All of that cargo exploded that night. Now there’s nothing. This is how it’s been for the past two weeks. And this is causing panic among the occupiers," Fedorov said.

Background:

  • Several explosions were heard in the north of Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the evening of 6 April.

Advertisement: