Turkish Foreign Minister after talks with Lavrov: War must end as soon as possible

Türkiye supports the early end of the Russian-Ukrainian war through negotiations and is ready to help this process.

Source: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Ankara on 7 April, reports European Pravdabwithba reference to CNN Turk.

According to Çavuşoğlu, the meeting was focused on regional issues, among which Ukraine remains a severe problem.

Advertisement:

"We stated that the war should be ended with negotiations as soon as possible, and we repeated that we, as Türkiye, are ready to provide the best possible support (in this process – ed.)," Çavuşoğlu said.

According to the minister, Türkiye is actively in contact with both sides to promote the dialogue.

Çavuşoğlu added that Ankara also supports steps to extend the "grain agreement".

"We attach great importance to the extension of the agreement. This global crisis significantly reduces every household's issue," he said.

At the end of March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a conversation with Russian President Putin, confirming the need for an "immediate end" to the war in Ukraine.

Erdoğan pointed out to Putin that Türkiye attaches great importance to "an immediate end to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict through negotiations," the Turkish President's office said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!