Office of Ukraine's President states leaked materials about Ukrainian counteroffensive are hoaxes fabricated by Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 7 April 2023, 13:47
Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the head of the President’s Office, hints that the materials about the preparation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, which appeared online as an alleged leak of secret military documents, are hoaxes fabricated by Russian intelligence.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "Since the USSR collapse, Russian intelligence has degraded to an extent that the only way to redeem themselves after ‘Salisbury’, ‘3-day plans [to capture Kyiv]’ etc. is a fabrication and ‘virtual fake leaks’. Moscow is eager to disrupt the Ukrainian counteroffensive, but it will see the real plans on the ground. Soon."

Background:  "Classified military documents detailing US and NATO plans to build up the Ukrainian army ahead of a planned counteroffensive" were leaked on Twitter and Telegram.

The New York Times wrote that the Pentagon is currently investigating who might have been behind the leak of the documents that appeared on social media.

Military analysts told the NYT that some sections of the documents were likely altered, with overstated American estimates of Ukrainian military deaths and understated estimates of Russian military deaths. According to the analysts, these changes may indicate disinformation attempts by Moscow.

