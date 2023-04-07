Russians decided to check whether famous Russian singer helps Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Moscow prosecutor's office was instructed to check whether singer Valery Meladze offers any financial support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing a source in Russian law enforcement agencies

Details: It is reported that on 29 March, Vitaly Borodin, the head of the federal project on security and anti-corruption, asked the Prosecutor General's office of the Russian Federation to check whether Valery Meladze finances the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the funds that the singer earned "at corporate events in Moscow and Dubai."

In January, several Telegram channels distributed a video from Meladze's new year's concert in Dubai.

Having heard the phrase "Glory to Ukraine!", he replied "Glory to the Heroes!".

At the same time, in a new investigation of Ukrainska Pravda, Meladze was spotted in Courchevel in the company of Svetlana Ivanova, the wife of Russian Deputy Defenсe Minister Timur Ivanov. Meladze refused to answer questions about the war and ran away from Ukrainska Pravda reporters.

