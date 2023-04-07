Russians abduct 4 more Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant employees

Russian invaders abducted four employees of the physical protection service of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on the evening of 6 April; their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Quote from Energoatom: "In the evening of 6 April, masked invaders broke into one of the premises of the temporarily occupied ZNPP and took away four employees of the plant's physical protection service. The nuclear workers were taken away in an unknown direction, and their whereabouts remain unknown."

Details: Energoatom noted that all four were considered "loyal" to the occupation leadership of the ZNPP, as they signed contracts with the illegitimate JSC "Operating Organization of Zaporozhye NPP." In particular, among the detainees was Mark Volkov, the deputy head of this "authority", who "contributed in every way to the illegal activities of the invaders."

At the same time, Energoatom emphasised that despite the "official" transfer to work for the occupiers, these people do not own any Russian passports. Energoatom suggests that this is probably what upset the invaders.

"One way or another, the situation at the ZNPP is becoming more and more intense: inspections and search for ‘unreliable’ people are intensifying, and even cooperation with the occupiers does not save them from the basement [the way torture chambers are called – ed.] or interrogations," Energoatom summarised.

