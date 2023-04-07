All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Leaked "counteroffensive plan" is fake and part of Russian information campaign – Defence Intelligence

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 7 April 2023, 14:44
Leaked counteroffensive plan is fake and part of Russian information campaign – Defence Intelligence

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that the so-called "classified military documents" about the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine leaked to the network are forgery and a special operation of the Russian secret services.

Source: Yusov, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "In recent decades, the most successful operations of the Russian special services have taken place in Photoshop. We see false figures for losses on both sides from the preliminary analysis of these materials. Some of the information is explicitly collected from open sources. 

If we talk about the needs of the Ukrainian army, the topic was discussed at all levels. It is no secret that Ukraine raised the issue of aviation, tanks, ammunition, and other things needed for the rapid liberation of the occupied territories to save lives. As for everything else, we will wait for official comments (from the Pentagon – ed.). But there is no reason for the Ukrainian society to worry."

Details: Yusov added that there would be a counteroffensive, and Russia would see and feel the primary plans on the battlefield. He also suggested that the Russians may have forged documents to disrupt or slow down the supplies of Western aid to Ukraine.

Yusov also commented on the statement by Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), that no more than five people worldwide are involved in the counteroffensive plan: "Mr Danilov knows what he is talking about. This is top-secret information. The Ukrainian military and political leadership make the final decision."

Background:  

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • "Classified military documents detailing US and NATO plans to build up the Ukrainian army ahead of a planned counteroffensive" were leaked on Twitter and Telegram.
  • The New York Times wrote that the Pentagon is currently investigating who might have been behind the leak of the documents that appeared on social media.
  • Military analysts told the NYT that some sections of the documents were likely altered, with overstated American estimates of Ukrainian military deaths and understated estimates of Russian military deaths. According to the analysts, these changes may indicate disinformation attempts by Moscow.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:57
Three people can talk about the war officially – Deputy Defence Minister about the "data leak"
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: