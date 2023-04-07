All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy gathers Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss Russian actions, prevention of data leakage

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 7 April 2023, 15:12
Zelenskyy gathers Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss Russian actions, prevention of data leakage

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has held another meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Source: press service of the President's Office

Quote: "Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi informed the participants about the operational situation in the main parts of the front."

Details: Additionally, commanders of the operational-strategic groups of forces reported on the course of hostilities in the areas of the front within their areas of responsibility.

In addition, Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence spoke about the likely actions of the Russian forces in the near future.

Members of the meeting reviewed in detail the formation and arming of new brigades. Attention was also paid to the level of personnel training.

Separately, the participants of the meeting focused on measures to prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the defence forces of Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:57
Three people can talk about the war officially – Deputy Defence Minister about the "data leak"
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: