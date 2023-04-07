Zelenskyy gathers Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss Russian actions, prevention of data leakage

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has held another meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Source: press service of the President's Office

Quote: "Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi informed the participants about the operational situation in the main parts of the front."

Details: Additionally, commanders of the operational-strategic groups of forces reported on the course of hostilities in the areas of the front within their areas of responsibility.

In addition, Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence spoke about the likely actions of the Russian forces in the near future.

Members of the meeting reviewed in detail the formation and arming of new brigades. Attention was also paid to the level of personnel training.

Separately, the participants of the meeting focused on measures to prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the defence forces of Ukraine.

