Russia rejects Ukraine's offer of Muslim PoW exchange on occasion of Ramadan

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 7 April 2023, 19:06
On the occasion of the beginning of Ramadan, a holy month for all Muslims, Ukraine offered Russia to exchange all prisoners of war (PoWs) who profess Islam. The Russian Federation rejected this offer.

Source: Dariia Zarivna, Communications Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview with Voice of America

Quote: "We came up with a proposal to exchange Muslim [PoWs] in an ‘all for all’ format from both sides as a sign of respect for their culture and traditions. Unfortunately, the Russian side took this idea without much enthusiasm."

Details: According to her, this initiative is one of many creative solutions that the Ukrainian negotiators resort to in order to exchange prisoners.

According to the President's Office, in total, since 11 March 2022, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has conducted 39 exchanges. A total of 1,993 people were released, including 184 women and 107 civilian hostages.

Reminder: Latest exchange took place on 3 April. 12 more Ukrainians returned home from Russia.

Advertisement: