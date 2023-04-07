All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia rejects Ukraine's offer of Muslim PoW exchange on occasion of Ramadan

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 7 April 2023, 19:06
Russia rejects Ukraine's offer of Muslim PoW exchange on occasion of Ramadan

On the occasion of the beginning of Ramadan, a holy month for all Muslims, Ukraine offered Russia to exchange all prisoners of war (PoWs) who profess Islam. The Russian Federation rejected this offer.

Source: Dariia Zarivna, Communications Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview with Voice of America

Quote: "We came up with a proposal to exchange Muslim [PoWs] in an ‘all for all’ format from both sides as a sign of respect for their culture and traditions. Unfortunately, the Russian side took this idea without much enthusiasm."

Details: According to her, this initiative is one of many creative solutions that the Ukrainian negotiators resort to in order to exchange prisoners.

According to the President's Office, in total, since 11 March 2022, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has conducted 39 exchanges. A total of 1,993 people were released, including 184 women and 107 civilian hostages.

Reminder: Latest exchange took place on 3 April. 12 more Ukrainians returned home from Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:57
Three people can talk about the war officially – Deputy Defence Minister about the "data leak"
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: