US considers Russia involved in data leak of Ukraine's counteroffensive preparations – Reuters

European PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 19:45
Russia or pro-Russian elements are behind the leak of several secret American military documents, which were posted on social media and allegedly indicated Ukraine's preparations for a spring counteroffensive.

Source: European Pravda; assessment of three anonymous US officials, quoted by Reuters 

According to Reuters sources, the leaked documents were apparently modified to at least reduce the number of losses from Russian troops.

In turn, the Pentagon refused to comment on the authenticity of the "leaked" documents and noted that they were "studying the issue". The agency is expected to investigate the causes of the leak.

As reported, the NYT published an article with reference to sources stating that the US is allegedly investigating how the leak of the classified documents of the allies related to the preparation of the defence forces of Ukraine for the upcoming counteroffensive – the training of new brigades and the supply of weapons – could have happened.

It is noted that at least part of the data in the documents – concerning the estimated losses of both sides – was obviously changed in order to play into Russian propaganda. At the same time, there is no mention of Ukraine's specific plans in the published documents.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the leaked materials were "photoshopped" and joked about the regression of Russian intelligence.

