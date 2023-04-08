All Sections
Negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow are currently impossible – Blinken

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 8 April 2023, 04:58
Negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow are currently impossible – Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are impossible at this point.

Source: Tagesschau, citing Blinken

Quote: "For some people, the idea of a ceasefire may be tempting, and I understand that. But if this means the actual ratification of Russia's seizure of significant Ukrainian territories, then this will not be a just and lasting peace."

Details: Blinken believes that Russia could use the ceasefire to regroup its troops in order to attack again after a while.

"Russia must get to the point where it is ready for constructive negotiations. The goal should be a just and lasting peace," the US Secretary of State emphasised.

Background:

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that diplomacy will still play a role in the future, as Kyiv may decide not to regain all the territories by military means.
  • Blinken said that the decision to regain Crimea should be made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as head of state, taking into account the will of Ukrainians.

