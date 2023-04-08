Negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow are currently impossible – Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are impossible at this point.

Source: Tagesschau, citing Blinken

Quote: "For some people, the idea of a ceasefire may be tempting, and I understand that. But if this means the actual ratification of Russia's seizure of significant Ukrainian territories, then this will not be a just and lasting peace."

Details: Blinken believes that Russia could use the ceasefire to regroup its troops in order to attack again after a while.

"Russia must get to the point where it is ready for constructive negotiations. The goal should be a just and lasting peace," the US Secretary of State emphasised.

Background:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that diplomacy will still play a role in the future, as Kyiv may decide not to regain all the territories by military means.

Blinken said that the decision to regain Crimea should be made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as head of state, taking into account the will of Ukrainians.

