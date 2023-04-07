All Sections
Zelenskyy should consider will of Ukrainian people regarding liberation of Crimea – US Secretary of State

Friday, 7 April 2023, 09:37
Zelenskyy should consider will of Ukrainian people regarding liberation of Crimea – US Secretary of State

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the head of state, should make the decision on the regaining of Crimea, taking into account the will of Ukrainians.

Source: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, as European Pravda reports, referring to Tagesschau

Quote: "Ukraine is a democratic country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is responsible for leading the country... But he must also be open to the will of Ukrainians," Blinken told Funke Mediengruppe, commenting on the regaining of Crimea.

As he states, along with many other countries, the US is ready to help Ukraine protect its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence and regain the occupied parts of the country.

"This includes a counteroffensive that will probably begin in the coming weeks," Blinken noted.

Speaking in the US Congress the other day, Blinken suggested that diplomacy might still play a role, as Kyiv might decide not to regain all the territories by military means.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, assured on 6 April that Ukraine would not make concessions to Russia in the Crimea issue.

