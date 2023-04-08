Minute's silence to be announced at all railway stations in Ukraine on anniversary of attack on Kramatorsk

A minute’s silence will be observed at Ukrainian railway stations on the anniversary of the attack on Kramatorsk that happened on 8 April 2022, when Russia launched a missile attack on the railway station which was then one of the main evacuation points for the residents of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Details: A moment of silence will be announced at all railway stations in Ukraine today, 8 April, at 10:30.

According to law enforcement officers, 61 people, including 7 children, were killed in a Russian missile strike a year ago.

Ukrzaliznytsia reiterates that a few hours before the attack, at night, the railway workers managed to remove three trains with evacuees from Kramatorsk station.

Six months later, rail services to Kramatorsk resumed, and the station started operating again.

Background: On 8 April 2022, the Russian invaders attacked a railway station in Kramatorsk.

