It will disappear as no one cares about it – Deputy Secretary of Russian Security Council "predicting" future of Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 April 2023, 10:43
It will disappear as no one cares about it – Deputy Secretary of Russian Security Council predicting future of Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, has said that Ukraine "will disappear because no one cares about it".

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing Medvedev on social networks

Details: Medvedev's article is titled "Why will Ukraine disappear? Because no one cares about it".

After that, he "argues" that Russia "does not need Ukraine", while the former has been waging a full-scale war for over a year and is trying to occupy the latter’s territory.

Medvedev goes on to say that Europe, the US, Africa and Latin America, Asia and Russia do not need Ukraine, either.

In the end, Medvedev says that "Ukrainians do not need Ukraine", as they have defended themselves against the Russian army for over 400 days.

Medvedev also referred to the "offspring of the USSR" [One of the core lies of the Russian propaganda is that the Soviet Union created Ukraine and it never existed before that] and "great Russia".

Background: Earlier, Medvedev claimed that Russia started the war because Ukraine was part of Russia.

