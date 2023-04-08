All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


It will disappear as no one cares about it – Deputy Secretary of Russian Security Council "predicting" future of Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 8 April 2023, 10:43
It will disappear as no one cares about it – Deputy Secretary of Russian Security Council predicting future of Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, has said that Ukraine "will disappear because no one cares about it".

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS, citing Medvedev on social networks

Details: Medvedev's article is titled "Why will Ukraine disappear? Because no one cares about it".

After that, he "argues" that Russia "does not need Ukraine", while the former has been waging a full-scale war for over a year and is trying to occupy the latter’s territory.

Medvedev goes on to say that Europe, the US, Africa and Latin America, Asia and Russia do not need Ukraine, either.

In the end, Medvedev says that "Ukrainians do not need Ukraine", as they have defended themselves against the Russian army for over 400 days.

Medvedev also referred to the "offspring of the USSR" [One of the core lies of the Russian propaganda is that the Soviet Union created Ukraine and it never existed before that] and "great Russia".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Earlier, Medvedev claimed that Russia started the war because Ukraine was part of Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: