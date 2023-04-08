All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrenergo sums up most difficult heating season in Ukraine's history

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 8 April 2023, 11:00

During the 2022-2023 heating season, Russians carried out more than 1,200 missile and drone attacks on key energy facilities, and 43% of the main networks were damaged. 

Source: press service of Ukrenergo on Telegram

"The enemy focused on power plants and objects of backbone networks. And immediately after the end of the air alert, repair teams joined the battle; at Ukrenergo alone, we have more than 1,500 specialists," the company notes. 

In total, more than 1,200 rockets and drones were fired on key energy facilities. Of these, more than 250 still hit the target, and 43% of the backbone networks were damaged. 

Ukrenergo also adds that all thermal and hydroelectric power plants suffered varying degrees of damage.

Additionally, with the help of European partners, Ukrenergo received almost 500 pieces of equipment, and even more are being manufactured and sent to Ukraine. Thanks to the combined efforts, as of today, 80% of the damaged backbone network has resumed operation, albeit partially in some places. 

According to the World Bank and UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), the priority needs alone for the restoration and protection of Ukrenergo's high-voltage network this year amount to almost $1 billion.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Currently, power plants produce enough electricity to meet the needs of consumers, and the state of the networks allows people to live and work without blackouts.

Background:                                        

Herman Halushchenko, minister of energy of Ukraine, signed an administrative document that allows Ukraine to resume the process of resuming electricity exports in conditions of a surplus of generating capacity.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: