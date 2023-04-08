Ukrenergo sums up most difficult heating season in Ukraine's history

During the 2022-2023 heating season, Russians carried out more than 1,200 missile and drone attacks on key energy facilities, and 43% of the main networks were damaged.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo on Telegram

"The enemy focused on power plants and objects of backbone networks. And immediately after the end of the air alert, repair teams joined the battle; at Ukrenergo alone, we have more than 1,500 specialists," the company notes.

In total, more than 1,200 rockets and drones were fired on key energy facilities. Of these, more than 250 still hit the target, and 43% of the backbone networks were damaged.

Ukrenergo also adds that all thermal and hydroelectric power plants suffered varying degrees of damage.

Additionally, with the help of European partners, Ukrenergo received almost 500 pieces of equipment, and even more are being manufactured and sent to Ukraine. Thanks to the combined efforts, as of today, 80% of the damaged backbone network has resumed operation, albeit partially in some places.

According to the World Bank and UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), the priority needs alone for the restoration and protection of Ukrenergo's high-voltage network this year amount to almost $1 billion.

Currently, power plants produce enough electricity to meet the needs of consumers, and the state of the networks allows people to live and work without blackouts.

Background:

Herman Halushchenko, minister of energy of Ukraine, signed an administrative document that allows Ukraine to resume the process of resuming electricity exports in conditions of a surplus of generating capacity.

