All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrenergo sums up most difficult heating season in Ukraine's history

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 8 April 2023, 11:00

During the 2022-2023 heating season, Russians carried out more than 1,200 missile and drone attacks on key energy facilities, and 43% of the main networks were damaged. 

Source: press service of Ukrenergo on Telegram

"The enemy focused on power plants and objects of backbone networks. And immediately after the end of the air alert, repair teams joined the battle; at Ukrenergo alone, we have more than 1,500 specialists," the company notes. 

Advertisement:

In total, more than 1,200 rockets and drones were fired on key energy facilities. Of these, more than 250 still hit the target, and 43% of the backbone networks were damaged. 

Ukrenergo also adds that all thermal and hydroelectric power plants suffered varying degrees of damage.

Additionally, with the help of European partners, Ukrenergo received almost 500 pieces of equipment, and even more are being manufactured and sent to Ukraine. Thanks to the combined efforts, as of today, 80% of the damaged backbone network has resumed operation, albeit partially in some places. 

According to the World Bank and UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), the priority needs alone for the restoration and protection of Ukrenergo's high-voltage network this year amount to almost $1 billion.

Currently, power plants produce enough electricity to meet the needs of consumers, and the state of the networks allows people to live and work without blackouts.

Background:                                        

Herman Halushchenko, minister of energy of Ukraine, signed an administrative document that allows Ukraine to resume the process of resuming electricity exports in conditions of a surplus of generating capacity.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: