Orthodox Church of Ukraine Metropolitan to hold Easter service at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

Metropolitan Epiphanius of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) is to hold an Easter service at the Dormition Cathedral in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (the Monastery of the Caves). [Orthodox Easter is next Sunday, 16 April – ed.]

Source: Metropolitan Epiphanius in a comment for Suspilne; Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP)

Details: The metropolitan said that the time of the service will be announced later, since the curfew in Kyiv will not be lifted for Easter.

Quote from Metropolitan Epiphanius: "This is causing a few problems, because people are not allowed to travel at this time [i.e. during the curfew – ed.]. There will be prayers in the Dormition Cathedral in the Lavra, but most likely in the morning, after the curfew is over."

Details: Epiphanius also commented on the situation with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), which is refusing to vacate the premises of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra despite the termination of its lease agreement as of 29 March 2023.

"We do not support evicting monks from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. We support preventing the spirit of the ‘Russian world’ from reigning here. ["Russkiy mir", literally "Russian world" or "Russian order," is the concept of the total domination of Russian culture over other cultures; it gives rise to and "legitimises" Russia’s current expansionist, colonial politics – ed.] [We support] the Lavra being Ukrainian, of prayers for our Ukraine being sung there, in Ukrainian," he said.

Metropolitan Epiphanius said he believed that the "Ukrainisation" of the Lavra was inevitable. While the Orthodox Church of Ukraine is already holding regular services in the Upper Lavra, it will soon be able to hold "peaceful and tranquil" services in the Lower Lavra, too.

The UOC-MP, meanwhile, reported on its website that Metropolitan Onufriy had "led an all-night vigil" at the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, and held a festive service on the Lavra square on Sunday. He also held a liturgy in the Lavra last Sunday, despite a court ruling that said that the UOC-MP must vacate its premises.

Previously: Kyiv city administration decided not to cancel the curfew on 16 April, Orthodox Easter Sunday. The curfew will be in place between 00:00 and 05:00.

Background:

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve terminated its agreement with the UOC-MP, which allowed the church to use the premises of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra free of charge, in March 2023. The UOC-MP clergy were ordered to vacate all premises of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by the end of March.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy commission for accepting and transferring of state property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was not allowed to enter the monastery to conduct an inspection on two occasions.

Archimandrite Avraamii, formerly of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and asked Metropolitan Epiphany to appoint him Acting Abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Metropolitan Epiphany agreed. Metropolitan Onufriy of the UOC-MP has banned Archimandrite Abraham from ministry for joining the OCU.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv has placed Metropolitan Pavlo (Petro Lebid) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), the former abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, under round-the-clock house arrest until 30 May on suspicion of inciting sectarian hatred and condoning Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

