Now is not the time for negotiations, now is the time for military action – Macron

European PravdaSunday, 9 April 2023, 16:58
French president Emmanuel Macron has admitted that "now is the time for military action", and the time for negotiations has not yet come.

Source: Macron, in an interview for the French newspaper Les Échos during his visit to China, cited by European Pravda

Quote: "I think that China is coming to the same conclusion as us, which is that now is the time for military action. Ukrainians are resisting, and we are helping them. Now is not the time for negotiations, even if we are preparing for them and have to lay the groundwork."

Macron added that the objective of his dialogue with China is to consolidate shared approaches to the war.

"Firstly: support for the principles of the UN Charter. Secondly: a clear reminder about nuclear power, and it is for China to draw conclusions from the consequences of the fact that President Putin deployed nuclear weapons in Belarus a few days after he undertook not to do so. Thirdly: a very clear reminder about humanitarian rights and the protection of children. And fourthly: commitment to negotiable and lasting peace," the French President explained.

He remarked that Xi Jingping, his Chinese counterpart, had talked about European security architecture.

"But there can be no European security architecture while there are invaded countries in Europe, or frozen conflicts. So you can see that a common matrix is emerging from all this. Is Ukraine a priority for Chinese diplomacy? Maybe not. But this dialogue provides an opportunity to temper the comments that have been heard about a certain complacency on China’s part concerning Russia," Macron stated.

Background: Following talks in the Chinese city of Guǎngzhōu, Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping, the leaders of France and China, published a joint statement in which they condemned nuclear escalation and called for peace to be restored in Ukraine.

