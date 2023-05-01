All Sections
Ukrainian units go for counterattack in Bakhmut: Russians leave some positions

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 May 2023, 08:38
Ukrainian units go for counterattack in Bakhmut: Russians leave some positions
OLEKSANDR SYRSKYI, PHOTO: MILITARY MEDIA CENTER

Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks on the Lyman front and captured 10 occupiers; in Bakhmut, the defence forces made invaders leave some occupied positions with their counterattacks.

Source: Military Media Center citing General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "To advance, the enemy uses maximum effort and does not care about anything. Despite significant losses, new assault groups of Wagner, fighters of other private companies, and paratroopers are constantly rushing into battle. But the enemy is unable to take the city (Bakhmut – ed.) under control.

The situation is quite complicated. At the same time, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions in some parts of the city."

Details: According to Syrskyi, intensive combat operations continue on the Bakhmut front, but Russians have not succeeded in breaking through the defence of Ukrainian positions.

During the last few days, defenders of Ukraine have repelled numerous assaults on the Lyman direction. Russians were also unable to seize Ukrainian positions. The occupiers suffered losses, and 10 invaders were captured.

