All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian units go for counterattack in Bakhmut: Russians leave some positions

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 May 2023, 08:38
Ukrainian units go for counterattack in Bakhmut: Russians leave some positions
OLEKSANDR SYRSKYI, PHOTO: MILITARY MEDIA CENTER

Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks on the Lyman front and captured 10 occupiers; in Bakhmut, the defence forces made invaders leave some occupied positions with their counterattacks.

Source: Military Media Center citing General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "To advance, the enemy uses maximum effort and does not care about anything. Despite significant losses, new assault groups of Wagner, fighters of other private companies, and paratroopers are constantly rushing into battle. But the enemy is unable to take the city (Bakhmut – ed.) under control.

The situation is quite complicated. At the same time, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions in some parts of the city."

Details: According to Syrskyi, intensive combat operations continue on the Bakhmut front, but Russians have not succeeded in breaking through the defence of Ukrainian positions.

During the last few days, defenders of Ukraine have repelled numerous assaults on the Lyman direction. Russians were also unable to seize Ukrainian positions. The occupiers suffered losses, and 10 invaders were captured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: