Russian defence lines show fear of major Ukrainian breakthrough – UK Intelligence

European PravdaMonday, 1 May 2023, 09:39
SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

The defences that Russia has built have underscored its deep concern that Ukraine could make a major breakthrough, but also have partly served to promote the narrative of a "threat" allegedly coming from Ukraine and NATO.

Source: UK Intelligence update on 1 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence has noted that since the summer of 2022, Russia has built one of the largest systems of military defences that any country in the world has seen in decades. These defences are located not only close to the current contact line, but also deep into the territories currently controlled by Russia.

The images show that Russia has made special efforts to fortify the northern border of occupied Crimea, including a multi-layered defence zone near the village of Medviedievka.

Russia has also dug hundreds of kilometres of trenches deep inside internationally recognised Russian territory, including in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts.

Quote: "The defences highlight Russian leaders’ deep concern that Ukraine could achieve a major breakthrough.

However, some works have likely been ordered by local commanders and civil leaders in attempts to promote the official narrative that Russia is ‘threatened’ by Ukraine and NATO."

Background: It was reported earlier that it was likely that cases of the punishment of discipline violators and disgruntled individuals in makeshift prisons called "zindans" had become more frequent in the Russian army.

