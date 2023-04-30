Russian forces commanders practise punishment for discipline violators – UK Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has stated that it is likely that cases of the punishment of discipline violators and disgruntled individuals in makeshift prisons called "zindans" have become more frequent in the Russian army.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on 30 April

Details: Analysts have noted that in recent months, the Russian military has reported numerous cases of those who breach discipline being thrown into a dugout prison covered with a metal grille.

Such a cell might be used, for example, for cases of drunkenness or attempts to terminate a contract.

UK Intelligence has highlighted that in the first phase of the war, Russian commanders were usually more tolerant of violators and those who did not want to fight could go back home. However, since the autumn of 2022, disciplinary measures have become much harsher, especially after the command was taken over by Valery Gerasimov, Russian Chief of the General Staff, in January.

Background: In a previous report, UK Intelligence said that Russia's latest large-scale missile attack against Ukraine might indicate a change in Russia's approach to missile attacks compared to last winter.

