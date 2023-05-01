All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians report electricity pylon blown up in Leningrad Oblast

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 09:46
Russians report electricity pylon blown up in Leningrad Oblast

An electricity pylon has been blown up in Russia's Leningrad Oblast, and an explosive device has been found on another pylon, but the occupiers claim that they have already eliminated the threat.

Source: Alexander Drozdenko, Governor of Leningrad Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "At 00:01 on 1 May, an electricity pylon was blown up in the Susanino settlement in Gatchinsky District, and an unknown object, presumably an explosive device, was discovered on a second one."

Details: Drozdenko added that the supply of power to settlements and civil infrastructure had not been disrupted, and the network was automatically switched over by a substation.

The FSB and prosecutors are working at the scene.

 

Later, Drozdenko reported that the threat of an explosion at the second pylon had been eliminated by a bomb squad, which had removed and defused the charge with a detonator.

Now the occupiers are examining other pylons along the damaged power line.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: