Russians report electricity pylon blown up in Leningrad Oblast

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 09:46
Russians report electricity pylon blown up in Leningrad Oblast

An electricity pylon has been blown up in Russia's Leningrad Oblast, and an explosive device has been found on another pylon, but the occupiers claim that they have already eliminated the threat.

Source: Alexander Drozdenko, Governor of Leningrad Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "At 00:01 on 1 May, an electricity pylon was blown up in the Susanino settlement in Gatchinsky District, and an unknown object, presumably an explosive device, was discovered on a second one."

Details: Drozdenko added that the supply of power to settlements and civil infrastructure had not been disrupted, and the network was automatically switched over by a substation.

The FSB and prosecutors are working at the scene.

 

Later, Drozdenko reported that the threat of an explosion at the second pylon had been eliminated by a bomb squad, which had removed and defused the charge with a detonator.

Now the occupiers are examining other pylons along the damaged power line.

 

