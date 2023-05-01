All Sections
Special vehicles cannot enter Avdiivka due to Russian attacks, people remain trapped under rubble

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 1 May 2023, 15:44
Avdiivka on the map

Emergency workers cannot pull people out from under the rubble in the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast because they need special vehicles to clear the debris. Emergency workers cannot enter the city because of the Russian attacks.

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, in an interview with Ukrainian public broadcaster Hromadske

Details: Barabash said an 81-year-old woman had been trapped under the rubble since Friday, 28 April. At that time, Russian troops hit a five-storey building, and the woman was in the basement.

A 61-year-old man was trapped under the rubble due to an airstrike on 30 April. He was a utility worker, particularly a power engineer.

"Unfortunately, there are no signs of life in either case," Barabash said.

He said a phone and a jacket were found on 30 April during the rubble clearance. However, it is impossible to continue the work without special equipment.

Quote: "We worked with the State Emergency Service and the head of the oblast on Saturday, 29 April, to figure out [how to do it], and the State Emergency Service rushed out, but before reaching Avdiivka, they came under fire and returned. It is impossible to enter [the city]".

Background: On 30 April, Avdiivka came under fire seven times, with hits to the residential area and the territory of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant. The attack on the neighbouring cities of Marinka and Krasnohorivka has been recorded. Three people have been injured in the city of Bakhmut. Houses in the settlements of Toretsk and Vasiukivka have been damaged.

Avdiivka
