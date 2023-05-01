All Sections
Three civilians injured in Russian airstrike on Huliaipole

Monday, 1 May 2023, 16:48
PHOTO BY THE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Russian troops carried out airstrikes on the town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 1 May, injuring three civilians.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation stated that the Russian military carried out airstrikes on the town of Huliaipole, Polohy district, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 1 May, at around 11:30. Three civilians were injured.

Private houses and outbuildings have been partially destroyed. The blast wave shattered windows, smashed glass panes and damaged a car.

 
 

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war.

 

The criminal case materials will subsequently be transferred to the jurisdiction of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Office of the Security Service of Ukraine.

