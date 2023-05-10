All Sections
Russians launch over 30 bombs on Sumy Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 10 May 2023, 00:30
Russians launch over 30 bombs on Sumy Oblast
STOCK PHOTO FROM UKRINFORM

Russians fired on the territories of hromadas in Sumy Oblast 14 times over the past day, launching 32 bombs. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 88 explosions were recorded in the oblast on Tuesday.

The settlements of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia and Khotin hromadas came under fire.

The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada using a mortar, with one explosion. The attack damaged one private residential building, but there were no casualties. There was also an attack from an automatic grenade launcher, causing10 explosions.

Bilopillia hromada was shelled with artillery (5 explosions) and automatic grenade launchers (25 explosions), and 29 bombs were dropped by the Russians on the hromada’s territory.

Artillery shelling from self-propelled artillery systems (eight explosions) was recorded in Yunakivka hromada.

Krasnopillia hromada was fired on using mortars, causing two explosions.

In addition, the occupiers dropped three bombs on Khotin hromada.

