Defence Forces kill another 690 Russians, destroy 2 tanks and 6 Russian UAVs
Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 07:52
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have killed another 690 Russians and destroyed 2 tanks, 6 drones, 18 armoured infantry fighting vehicles and other Russian equipment.
Source: Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 10 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 196,310 (+690) military personnel
- 3,736 (+2) tanks
- 7,275 (+18) infantry fighting vehicles
- 3,039 (+8) artillery systems
- 555 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 308 (+1) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,624 (+6) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 970 (+15) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 5,974 (+5) vehicles and tankers
- 389 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
"The data is being confirmed," the headquarters adds.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!