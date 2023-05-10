Defence Forces kill another 690 Russians, destroy 2 tanks and 6 Russian UAVs

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have killed another 690 Russians and destroyed 2 tanks, 6 drones, 18 armoured infantry fighting vehicles and other Russian equipment.

Source: Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 10 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 196,310 (+690) military personnel

3,736 (+2) tanks

7,275 (+18) infantry fighting vehicles

3,039 (+8) artillery systems

555 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

308 (+1) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,624 (+6) operational-tactical level UAVs

970 (+15) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

5,974 (+5) vehicles and tankers

389 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

"The data is being confirmed," the headquarters adds.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!