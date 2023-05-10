Journalists post map with military facilities in Crimea

Journalists of the Krym.Realii [Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty – ed.] have posted an interactive map of the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 with 223 active, temporary and conserved military facilities of the Russian Federation with geolocations.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities) project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Details: Targets on the map are divided into 10 categories: targets of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation; storage points of weapons and ammunition; air bases and airfields; radio engineering stations and communication; Air defence and missile forces; border guards, internal troops, intelligence and other units of the Russian Armed Forces; fuel for troops; training grounds; military facilities with an unknown purpose; targets of radiation, chemical and biological defence forces.

Among these targets are military airfields with infrastructure, locations, and bases of ships, vessels and boats, docks, arsenals, storage points of weapons, produce and fuel, military towns, military units, barracks, headquarters and command posts, parks of military equipment and duty stations of air defence equipment, training grounds and training centres; some military-industrial complex factories.

All these data with exact coordinates and photos are placed on an interactive map created by the journalists of Krym.Realii, a Radio Liberty Skhemy project, freelancers from Crimea, military experts and specialists of the RFE/RL Central News Service.

The map is posted in Russian and Ukrainian on the websites of Radio Liberty and Krym.Realii.

Quote from Ihor Tokar, the maker of the map: "It is important for us to inform our audience about the level of militarization of the Crimean Peninsula. We want to warn Crimeans about the dangers associated with these places. After all, many people live in the immediate vicinity of military facilities of the Russian Federation. And considering large-scale military operations conducted by Russia against Ukraine, these places pose a particular danger to others."

Details: Anzhelika Rudenko, the coordinator of the team creating the map project, noted that the map can be used by both Crimeans and people forcibly deported from the occupied regions of mainland Ukraine, as well as anyone who has relatives in Crimea or is interested in information from Crimea.

According to the journalist of the Skhemy project, Kyrylo Ovsianyi, this map is made up of actual satellite images of Planet Labs for the year 2023, which show what is really happening in occupied Crimea.

There, you can consider in detail where the military and other facilities associated with the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation and other Russian law enforcement agencies are and what danger they pose.

Previously: Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, called on Crimeans "not to be near military facilities and facilities that supply the aggressor's army in the near future".

Background:

Russia militarised the Crimean Peninsula after its occupation and illegal annexation in 2014, and on 24 February 2022, launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including from Crimea.

Starting from August 2022, the sounds of explosions in Crimea and Sevastopol can be heard almost every day. The Russian authorities explain this as "shooting Ukrainian drones" and "the work of air defence".

The Russian-appointed head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, called drones "the main threat" to Crimea.

In October 2022, an explosion occurred on the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge.

A heightened ("yellow") level of terrorist danger was announced on the peninsula. The Simferopol airport is closed.

