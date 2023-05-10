Unidentified persons attempt to burn Su-24 jet at aircraft factory in Russia

Unidentified persons have set fire to a "mothballed" Su-24 attack aircraft on the territory of an aircraft factory in the Russian city of Novosibirsk.

Source: Telegram news outlet Baza

Details: A video of the attack aircraft on fire was posted on social media. Baza stated that police officers then inspected the territory of the Novosibirsk Aircraft Plant and found a 1990 Su-24 jet with signs of arson.

The video description said that the aircraft was completely destroyed. As Baza stated, the inspection revealed that the Su-24 was not particularly damaged, but there were clear signs of flammable liquid burning near the landing gear.

The security forces are looking for the arson suspects. Unidentified persons entered the plant by cutting through the chain-link fence and were recorded on one of the cameras.

У російському Новосибірську невідомі підпалили “законсервований” бомбардувальник Су-24 на території авіаційного заводу pic.twitter.com/5hQkhWmpkp — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 10, 2023

