Putin joined by former KGB and NKVD officers at Victory Day parade

At the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May, former NKVD (People’s Commissariat of Internal Affairs, the interior ministry of the Soviet Union – ed.) and KGB officers who did not fight during World War II sat next to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Source: Russian publication Agentstvo (Agency)

Details: Journalists found out that 98-year-old Yuri Dvoikin was sitting to the right of Putin.

Dvoikin enlisted in the army as a volunteer in 1942, but did not get to the front. In 1944, after graduating from the sniper school, he was sent as part of the NKVD officers to Lviv oblast "to carry out operations to eliminate the nationalist underground in Western Ukraine."

On the left hand from Putin was 88-year-old Gennady Zaitsev, born in 1934. He was called up for military service in 1953, after which he remained in the army, and 6 years after that, he began to serve in the KGB.

In 1968, Zaitsev participated in the entry of Soviet troops into what was then Czechoslovakia to suppress anti-Soviet protests.

He led a group of the 7th Directorate of the KGB of the USSR in Operation Dunai [Danube]; the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Prague was captured under his command.

