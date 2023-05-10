All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin joined by former KGB and NKVD officers at Victory Day parade

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 10 May 2023, 13:50
Putin joined by former KGB and NKVD officers at Victory Day parade

At the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May, former NKVD (People’s Commissariat of Internal Affairs, the interior ministry of the Soviet Union – ed.) and KGB officers who did not fight during World War II sat next to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Source: Russian publication Agentstvo (Agency)

Details: Journalists found out that 98-year-old Yuri Dvoikin was sitting to the right of Putin.

Advertisement:

Dvoikin enlisted in the army as a volunteer in 1942, but did not get to the front. In 1944, after graduating from the sniper school, he was sent as part of the NKVD officers to Lviv oblast "to carry out operations to eliminate the nationalist underground in Western Ukraine."

On the left hand from Putin was 88-year-old Gennady Zaitsev, born in 1934. He was called up for military service in 1953, after which he remained in the army, and 6 years after that, he began to serve in the KGB.

In 1968, Zaitsev participated in the entry of Soviet troops into what was then Czechoslovakia to suppress anti-Soviet protests.

He led a group of the 7th Directorate of the KGB of the USSR in Operation Dunai [Danube]; the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Prague was captured under his command.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: