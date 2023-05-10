All Sections
Russians shell Vovchansk: man killed, woman trapped under rubble

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 10 May 2023, 13:49
Russian forces shelled the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 10 May, killing one man. A woman might be trapped under the rubble of a damaged building.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Enemy forces deployed artillery to attack civilians in the city of Vovchansk. Unfortunately, one civilian, a man, was killed. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

Details: According to the available information, a woman might be trapped under the rubble of a damaged building. Emergency service workers are working at the site of the attack.

