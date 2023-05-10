All Sections
Occupier surrenders to Ukrainian drone near Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 May 2023, 15:05
Occupier surrenders to Ukrainian drone near Bakhmut

Soldiers of the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken a Russian invader captive, using a drone on the Bakhmut front on 9 May 2023.

Source: Yurii Fedorenko, the commander of the Achilles UAV company of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Ivan Sirko; Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Fedorenko has said that the day before, his company's unit spotted a Russian soldier on the Bakhmut front, who asked not to be bombed.

Ukrainian soldiers used the drone to drop a note for the occupier, ordering to surrender and follow the drone.

Quote: "He agreed, despite the fact that ‘his own’ men were shooting him in the back. Infantry and reconnaissance men from the CODE 9.2 unit of the 92nd Brigade accompanied him all the way to Ukrainian positions. Captivity in Ukraine gives you more chances to survive than service in the Russian army."

Advertisement: