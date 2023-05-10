Missiles hitting Ukraine: Navalny's associates publish investigation on corruption in Russian missile industry

In its investigation, the team of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has revealed the theft of budget funds by officials of the Tactical Missile Armaments Corporation, which produces missiles that are used to bomb Ukraine.

Source: Navalny’s team investigation

Quote: "‘Tactical Missile Armament Corporation’ is the largest Russian defence holding. According to Vladimir Putin, this is our shield, a guarantee of security, a symbol of Russia's strength and power. But for Putin's officials, these are primarily hundreds of billions [of roubles] from the state budget, which they shamelessly plunder. Since its foundation, for the last 20 years, the corporation has been headed by Boris Obnosov, whose relatives live a luxurious life. And, of course, abroad."

Advertisement:

Details: The investigation, in particular, says that with the money stolen from the state budget, the relatives of the chief rocket builder of Russia and Putin's confidant buy apartments in the Czech Republic and collect a collection of unique expensive cars.

The attention of the investigators was attracted by the son-in-law of the head of the Corporation for Tactical Missile Armaments Rostislav Zorikov and his wife.

The authors of the investigation recall that they have already caught Obnosov’s family red-handed before.

The investigation draws attention to the significant wealth of the Zorikov family, although its origin remains unclear. For instance, Obnosov's daughter works in an agency that can arrange weddings, family holidays, plan a vacation, or make an invitation to a master class.

And her husband collects cars, the collective price of which reaches a sum of at least RUB ₽77 million [approx. USD $10,1 million. – ed.] At the same time, his wife bought a Bentley Bentayga, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a Hummer. That's another RUB ₽26 million [approx. USD $341,610 – ed.].

The investigation reveals information on the firms owned by Zorikov, and luxury real estate in Prague, which belongs to his family.

Quote: "Their logic is perfectly clear, and very convenient: you steal from Russia on a defence order and slowly divide it. Father [and father-in-law – ed.] makes missiles that kill thousands of peaceful people, and you collect cars, organise some holidays, photo shoots, personal growth training sessions. And if anything [happens – ed.], you rush to Prague. Everything has already been bought here, everything is ready, and it says on the door: decent gentlemen Zorikov lives here."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





