Lukashenkо's office claims Ukraine's Defence Intelligence was preparing terrorist attacks in Belarus, intelligence denied it

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 10 May 2023, 16:45
Stock photo

The propaganda TV of Belarus has reported about the arrest of persons linked to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, who were allegedly preparing for 9 May terrorist acts in Belarus.

Source: Belarusian propaganda television channels, cited by local media outlet Belta

Details: A local TV channel reported that all detainees are under 30 years old.

A "US produced" explosive of a quantity "enough to derail several trains" has been seized.

The Belarusian propaganda TV claimed that it was the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine that was preparing this attack.

Updated: On request of Ukrainska Pravda to comment on these claims, Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, replied briefly: "Neither Ukraine nor the Defence Intelligence, of course, have nothing to do with it, and Belarus is certainly aware of it."

Background:

  • On Tuesday, 9 May, the Byelorussian security forces claimed that they had prevented the terrorist attacks planned by unknown "special services" but promised to disclose the details on 10 May.

