Lukashenkо's office claims Ukraine's Defence Intelligence was preparing terrorist attacks in Belarus, intelligence denied it

The propaganda TV of Belarus has reported about the arrest of persons linked to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, who were allegedly preparing for 9 May terrorist acts in Belarus.

Source: Belarusian propaganda television channels, cited by local media outlet Belta

Details: A local TV channel reported that all detainees are under 30 years old.

A "US produced" explosive of a quantity "enough to derail several trains" has been seized.

The Belarusian propaganda TV claimed that it was the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine that was preparing this attack.

Updated: On request of Ukrainska Pravda to comment on these claims, Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, replied briefly: "Neither Ukraine nor the Defence Intelligence, of course, have nothing to do with it, and Belarus is certainly aware of it."

Background:

On Tuesday, 9 May, the Byelorussian security forces claimed that they had prevented the terrorist attacks planned by unknown "special services" but promised to disclose the details on 10 May.

