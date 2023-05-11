Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months

The Black Sea Grain Initiative to export Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea may be extended for at least two months.

Source: Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, quoted by CNN Türk

Quote: "In fact, the extension [of the Black Sea Grain Initiative – ed.] has been made for two months. I think we can get results by extending it for at least another two months. I think we will be able to implement this."

Details: Çavuşoğlu has paid a visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Çavuşoğlu has said that the talks were focused on the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Background: On 10 May, a meeting between Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN began in Istanbul to discuss the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia is threatening to withdraw after 18 May.

