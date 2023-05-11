All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
BARGE WITH UKRAINIAN GRAIN. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The Black Sea Grain Initiative to export Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea may be extended for at least two months.

Source: Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, quoted by CNN Türk

Quote: "In fact, the extension [of the Black Sea Grain Initiative – ed.] has been made for two months. I think we can get results by extending it for at least another two months. I think we will be able to implement this."

Advertisement:

Details: Çavuşoğlu has paid a visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Çavuşoğlu has said that the talks were focused on the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Background: On 10 May, a meeting between Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN began in Istanbul to discuss the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia is threatening to withdraw after 18 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: