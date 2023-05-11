All Sections
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
PHOTO BY VADYM PETRASIUK

The 72nd Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation, whose units have been defeated near Bakhmut by the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had previously suffered two crushing defeats – in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "Pervasive issues with Russian combat capability, exacerbated by continued attritional assaults in the Bakhmut area, are likely considerably constraining the ability of Russian forces in this area to defend against localised Ukrainian counterattacks. 

The 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade itself is emblematic of many of the endemic force generation issues constantly faced by the Russian military."

Details: On 7 August 2022, the ISW analysts reported that the 72nd Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade was being formed in Orenburg Oblast of the Russian Federation as part of the 3rd Army Corps, a new formation consisting mainly of volunteer battalions.

It is noted that in September 2022, the media reported that the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation had been deployed to Kharkiv Oblast, and that the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast had largely destroyed the corps' components. Among them was presumably the 72nd Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade.

ISW has also pointed out once again that Ukrainian media suggested that after the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast, the surviving units of the 72nd Brigade were likely to be redeployed to Mykolaiv Oblast, where they suffered losses during Ukraine's southern counteroffensive in October 2022.

The ISW cannot confirm the exact location of the brigade's units. It also cannot confirm where the 72nd Brigade was relocated to after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the right (western) bank of the Dnipro River. However, the analysts have noted it is very likely that parts of the 72nd Brigade, which were recently redeployed to Bakhmut, are not operating in full force there.

Quote: "The Russian military command’s apparent commitment of elements of a formation that has suffered two successive defeats to the Bakhmut axis alongside already attrited Wagner elements likely offer Ukrainian forces opportunities to exploit with limited counterattacks."

