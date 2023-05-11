Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win

Former US President Donald Trump has refused to answer the thrice-voiced question of who he wants to see as the winner in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Trump during a debate on CNN

Quote: "I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of getting it settled."

Details: When the journalist asked for the second time whether he wished Ukraine to win, Trump did not give a direct answer, but instead said that he wanted "everyone to stop dying."

"Russians and Ukrainians, I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done in 24 hours," said the former US president.

After the journalist asked her question for the third time, Trump said that he wanted Europe to "put up more money" in supporting Ukraine and "equalise" with the United States.

Background: Donald Trump refused to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal because, according to him, it could harm negotiations with Russia.

