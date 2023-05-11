All Sections
Russians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 08:10
Russians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
Destruction in Nikopol. Photos from Oblast Military Administration Telegram

Three private houses and four outbuildings have been damaged as a result of Russian artillery shelling in the evening of 10 May and the night of 10-11 May in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, although there were no casualties.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Nikopol was under attack by enemy artillery in the evening and at night. [The attack – ed.] ended without fatalities or casualties.

As a result of shelling in the city, three private houses, four outbuildings and cars were damaged. A power line was disrupted. "

Details: The head of the Oblast Military Administration also said that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed a Russian drone over the area overnight.

