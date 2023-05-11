Peskov explains why Russia acts so slow at war

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian President, has said that Russia is not at war in Ukraine because waging war means wiping out cities, and Russia is not doing that.

Source: Peskov in an interview with ATV channel from Bosnia and Herzegovina; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent media outlet

Quote from Peskov: "And tell me, why are the Russians so slow to act? Because the Russians are not at war, we are not at war. Waging war is a completely different matter, it means total destruction of infrastructure, total destruction of cities and so on. We don't do that."

Details: Putin's spokesman has continued to lie about Russia supposedly "trying to preserve infrastructure and save lives".

He has also described the situation around Bakhmut as "very emotional", as the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, threatened to withdraw his mercenaries amid a shortage of ammunition.

Quote: "Emotions are running high there. I will not name anyone, but I will say that regardless of what they say and what kind of statements they make, we are talking about the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. These are all Russian forces. These are the same forces that always pursue the same goal."

Details: Peskov has said that he has "no doubt that Artemovsk [as Russians call Bakhmut – ed.] will be taken under Russian control".

He has also added that over the year of the war, the occupiers have achieved specific goals of their so-called "special operation", but Russia is allegedly still "far from fully accomplishing this task", so "this work will continue".

