All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Peskov explains why Russia acts so slow at war

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 May 2023, 10:09
Peskov explains why Russia acts so slow at war
DMITRY PESKOV. PHOTO BY RIA NOVOSTI, KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS OUTLET

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian President, has said that Russia is not at war in Ukraine because waging war means wiping out cities, and Russia is not doing that.

Source: Peskov in an interview with ATV channel from Bosnia and Herzegovina; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent media outlet

Quote from Peskov: "And tell me, why are the Russians so slow to act? Because the Russians are not at war, we are not at war. Waging war is a completely different matter, it means total destruction of infrastructure, total destruction of cities and so on. We don't do that."

Details: Putin's spokesman has continued to lie about Russia supposedly "trying to preserve infrastructure and save lives".

He has also described the situation around Bakhmut as "very emotional", as the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, threatened to withdraw his mercenaries amid a shortage of ammunition.

Quote: "Emotions are running high there. I will not name anyone, but I will say that regardless of what they say and what kind of statements they make, we are talking about the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. These are all Russian forces. These are the same forces that always pursue the same goal." 

Details: Peskov has said that he has "no doubt that Artemovsk [as Russians call Bakhmut – ed.] will be taken under Russian control".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He has also added that over the year of the war, the occupiers have achieved specific goals of their so-called "special operation", but Russia is allegedly still "far from fully accomplishing this task", so "this work will continue".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: