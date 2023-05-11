All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Peskov explains why Russia acts so slow at war

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 May 2023, 10:09
Peskov explains why Russia acts so slow at war
DMITRY PESKOV. PHOTO BY RIA NOVOSTI, KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS OUTLET

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian President, has said that Russia is not at war in Ukraine because waging war means wiping out cities, and Russia is not doing that.

Source: Peskov in an interview with ATV channel from Bosnia and Herzegovina; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent media outlet

Quote from Peskov: "And tell me, why are the Russians so slow to act? Because the Russians are not at war, we are not at war. Waging war is a completely different matter, it means total destruction of infrastructure, total destruction of cities and so on. We don't do that."

Advertisement:

Details: Putin's spokesman has continued to lie about Russia supposedly "trying to preserve infrastructure and save lives".

He has also described the situation around Bakhmut as "very emotional", as the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, threatened to withdraw his mercenaries amid a shortage of ammunition.

Quote: "Emotions are running high there. I will not name anyone, but I will say that regardless of what they say and what kind of statements they make, we are talking about the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. These are all Russian forces. These are the same forces that always pursue the same goal." 

Details: Peskov has said that he has "no doubt that Artemovsk [as Russians call Bakhmut – ed.] will be taken under Russian control".

He has also added that over the year of the war, the occupiers have achieved specific goals of their so-called "special operation", but Russia is allegedly still "far from fully accomplishing this task", so "this work will continue".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: