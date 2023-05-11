All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin comments on Storm Shadow missiles being supplied to Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 May 2023, 15:03
Kremlin comments on Storm Shadow missiles being supplied to Ukraine
DMITRY PESKOV. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The Kremlin has been very negative about reports that the UK is supplying Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow missiles and wants to find a relevant response.

Source: RIA Novosti, the Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet quoting Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian president

Quote from Peskov: "[The Kremlin is assessing the Storm Shadow supplies] very negatively. This will require a relevant response from our military, which, of course, will make appropriate decisions from a military point of view."

Background: On 11 May CNN, citing several Western officials, reported that the United Kingdom had supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, giving Ukrainian forces a new long-range strike capability ahead of a long-awaited counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces.

Advertisement:

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace officially confirmed the transfer of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: