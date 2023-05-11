All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin comments on Storm Shadow missiles being supplied to Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 May 2023, 15:03
Kremlin comments on Storm Shadow missiles being supplied to Ukraine
DMITRY PESKOV. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The Kremlin has been very negative about reports that the UK is supplying Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow missiles and wants to find a relevant response.

Source: RIA Novosti, the Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet quoting Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian president

Quote from Peskov: "[The Kremlin is assessing the Storm Shadow supplies] very negatively. This will require a relevant response from our military, which, of course, will make appropriate decisions from a military point of view."

Advertisement:

Background: On 11 May CNN, citing several Western officials, reported that the United Kingdom had supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, giving Ukrainian forces a new long-range strike capability ahead of a long-awaited counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces.

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace officially confirmed the transfer of long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: