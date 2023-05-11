To repel Russia, Ukraine needs arsenal worth over US$30 billion – Bloomberg

Ukraine needs more than a US$30 billion arsenal to strike back at Russia and liberate its territories.

Source: Bloomberg

Quote: "Armed with well over $30 billion in weapons freshly supplied by its allies, Ukraine is gearing up for a counteroffensive that may push Russia closer to ending its war, or show neither side has enough firepower to seize the advantage.

And to succeed, Ukraine will need to execute a complex so-called combined arms operation, without the advantage of air superiority, for which few militaries in the world have the necessary training.

That means coordinating infantry, armour, combat engineers and air defence to maximize the impact of the more than 200 tanks, 300 infantry fighting vehicles and other weapons Ukraine has received since December.

Ukrainian commanders have played down expectations and repeated calls for more weapons, including air defences and long-range missiles."

Details: Bloomberg has noted that if Ukraine is able to achieve only minor successes, similar to those achieved by Russian troops around Bakhmut, it could lead to another winter stalemate and increased pressure on Kyiv to give up the seized territories as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Bloomberg believes that the main targets of the counteroffensive are likely to be in the south.

To break through the multi-layered defences of the Russian Federation, special engineering equipment for mine clearance, blocking trenches and demolishing bunkers will be needed, which the allies have sent.

As well as hundreds of trucks and transporters needed to move heavy armoured vehicles to positions faster than Russia can react.

The Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker shows that since February 2022, the allies have sent Ukraine more than US$67 billion worth of arms, with a peak in December.

On 3 May 2023, the United States agreed to send Ukraine another US$300 million worth of weapons, including more ammunition, trucks, trailers and diagnostic equipment for repair, as well as howitzers and HIMARS missiles. The US$1.2 billion US package announced on 9 May will include crucial supplies of 155mm artillery shells and anti-aircraft missiles.

Ukraine is also concerned that important air defence systems, such as the Soviet-era Buk medium-range missile system, are running out of missiles.

Ukrainian leaders are also calling for modern aircraft and long-range ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles, which Washington has been reluctant to provide.

Another question that remains unanswered is whether the Russians have enough troops to maintain the defences they dug in the occupied south of Ukraine during the winter. If not, they will have to guess where the Ukrainians will attack, which will give Kyiv the opportunity to take them by surprise and flank them.

If Ukraine succeeds in breaking through the front line, the number of troops and equipment could become critical, as reserves will be needed to break through any gaps.

