Ukraine's Security Service exposes supplier to Russian Fleet in Poltava Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 11 May 2023, 16:03
PHOTO BY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

In Poltava Oblast, two suppliers who sent products to a Russian factory for the production of energy protection systems at the facilities of the Russian Fleet have been exposed.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); press service of the Prosecutor’s Office in Poltava Oblast 

Details: According to the investigation, the head of a local diamond tool manufacturer and his accomplice, who has a controlled business in Russia, have been involved in the fraud.

The men have set up a mechanism to covertly smuggle products that are also used by the Russian military-industrial complex.

The prosecutor's office has reported that the defendants made deals with transport companies to transport their products outside of customs control to other countries, from which they were subsequently sent to Russia. According to the SSU, it was one of the countries of the South Caucasus.

Among the "customers" were representatives of the Kursk Electrical Apparatus Plant, which was supplied with tools for the production of energy protection systems at the facilities of the Russian Fleet.

The businessmen also had contact with the Moscow-based Toriy NPP, which manufactures components for Russian S-300 and S-400 air defence systems.

The SSU has reportedly prevented the export of more than 100 units of the new batch of goods to Russia.

During the searches of the defendants' premises, the SSU found documents with evidence, seals of Russian companies controlled by the defendants that sold products in Russia and ammunition for Kalashnikov rifles.

The defendants have been served with a notice of suspicion under Art. 111-1.4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration), and the CEO of the company has been additionally served with a notice of suspicion under Art. 263.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

