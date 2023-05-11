Occupiers tell children in Mariupol how they attack Ukrainians with drones

The Russian military are conducting lessons in schools in the occupied city of Mariupol to teach how to drop ammunition from drones.

Source: Mariupol City Council

Quote: "The occupiers come to schools and bring weapons with them. This is how the so-called ‘lessons of courage’ are held. In particular, they tell children about the drones that kill Ukrainians. In addition, some children are dressed in Russian military equipment with a St George's ribbon [a Russian military symbol, most associated with World War II veterans – ed.]."

Details: Mariupol City Council has said that at the moment, there are about 10,000 children living in Mariupol.

